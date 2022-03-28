For Democrats, the 119th House district in purple Luzerne County is key.

“I think this is one of the top three seats in the state,” said Malacari, who jumped into the race when the incumbent, Gerald Mullery, decided not to run again. “It’s an open seat, a seat held by a Democrat, one that if they want to win the majority, they’re going to need to hold.”

“I feel no pressure whatsoever,” he added, sarcastically.

Signature-gathering is a candidate’s first big challenge of the race.

House hopefuls need to get at least 300 unique signatures from residents of their hoped-for district who are registered to their party, and Senate candidates need 500. Most aim to get at least twice as many, since opposing parties and candidates frequently challenge signatures to get them tossed out on technicalities.

Because he’s a new candidate in a high-priority district, Malacari noted that he’s been lucky — he’s gotten a lot of institutional support.

Democratic Party leaders, he said, “started pushing out a ton of emails with information like, ‘Hey, this is how you do your petitions, these are good petitions, these are bad petitions’ … They’re asking for daily reports of how many signatures we have.”

State and local party committees are doing similar work around the state: trying to support new candidates as they get as many signatures as they can, as fast as they can. Trevor Southerland, who heads the House Democratic Campaign Committee and works to get Democrats elected, says it’s not ideal for anyone.

“It’s an organized chaos,” he said.

That’s similar to the way Republican Tracy Pennycuick describes the latest signature-gathering process.

Pennycuick, a longtime army helicopter pilot, has spent one term representing the 147th state House district in fairly conservative, northern Montgomery County. But now she’s running for the 24th Senate District to replace her retiring GOP colleague Bob Mensch.

She got tapped for the race, in large part, because this is a hard year to get on the ballot.

“Bob actually came to me and asked me if I would consider it,” she said. “I wasn’t really too interested in moving, but given that we had a compressed schedule with redistricting, he really felt like it would have to be someone who had experience already running a campaign … He kind of talked me into it.”

Her district regularly sees tough races, and she expects that this one is “going to be a fight.” But while Democrats are working with friendlier maps and gunning for legislative control, Pennycuick notes, political winds are blowing strongly in Republicans’ favor.

“I think we are in a really crazy time right now on the national level,” she said. “People are struggling to pay their home heating bills and put food on the table, and our grocery bills have gone up… I think it’s going to be more of a red wave.”