Pa. coronavirus update: Levine says commonwealth has hit COVID ‘plateau’

After weathering a post-Thanksgiving spike in coronavirus cases, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that the state has hit a “plateau and maybe even a slight decrease in our numbers.”

It’s too early to say for sure, Levine added. But it appears the state’s COVID surge may be waning.

“If everybody does the right thing — if everybody stands united and continues those mitigation measures and pretty much stays home during the holidays — then things look much more hopeful for January,” said Levine at a Monday press conference.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new set of coronavirus restrictions on Dec. 10 that included the elimination of indoor dining, gym shutdowns, and a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Those restrictions run at least through Jan. 4.

Pennsylvania announced 7,887 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 7,887 confirmed cases on Sunday. Both numbers are still higher than any point during the pandemic before late November, but they are down from days in the past few weeks, when some daily case counts exceeded 12,000.