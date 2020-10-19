Pa. coronavirus recovery: New bill could help struggling performance venues

Updated at 1:42 p.m.

New Pa. bill could help struggling performance venues

State Rep. Jake Wheatley has introduced a bill designed to help independent live music venues hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

If passed, the Save Our States Act will offer $200 million in grants to independent venue operators, theaters and promoters struggling to stay afloat as a result of COVID-19 restrictions on crowd capacities.

The fund would be created by using CARES Act dollars.

“COVID has been detrimental to almost every industry in the Commonwealth, and few have been hit harder than live music venues, especially small independently owned venues. These businesses have experienced and sustained a complete loss in revenue through this health emergency, and there is no end in sight. Accordingly, this industry needs assistance,” said Wheatley in a news release.

Under the SOS Act, eligible grant recipients include those that organize, promote, produce, manage, or host ticketed live concerts, comedy shows, theatrical productions, or other events by paid performing artists.

They must have fewer than 500 full-time employees and cannot be publicly traded companies, own or operate venues in more than one country or more than 10 states, or receive more than 10% of their gross revenue from federal funding.

No grant can be greater than 45% of the venue’s gross revenue from 2019 or $2 million, whichever is less.

The money can be used for a wide range of expenses, including payroll and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance, and personal protective equipment.

“It is critical that we make an effort to preserve this industry, which is a jewel of the Commonwealth’s Cultural Crown,” said Wheatley. “It is also important to assist this industry as it is an important aspect of the live music ecosystem that includes dining and lodging.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf issued new guidelines for crowd sizes in indoor spaces.

For spaces built to hold 2,000 people, the limit is 20% of maximum occupancy. For venues that can hold up to 10,000 people, the limit is 15% of maximum occupancy. For venues that hold over 10,000 people, the limit is 10% of maximum occupancy – up to 3,750 people.

In Philadelphia, indoor theaters and performance spaces can now operate at 10% capacity, with a maximum of 250 people permitted in larger venues.