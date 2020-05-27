Pa. businesses to get $2.2M in Department of Energy research grants

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Department of Energy is giving $2.2 million in 11 grants to small businesses in Pennsylvania to support research into areas including turbines, thermal energy storage and nuclear energy.

The money is going to companies in York, Lancaster, Allentown, Reading, Pittsburgh, Landisville, Pipersville and State College, with an aim of promoting innovative approaches in energy production and storage.

For State College-based Lupine Materials and Technology, that means about $200,000 for work related to high-temperature superconductors.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said the goal is to move beyond current technologies, and in Pennsylvania, nuclear energy is key.