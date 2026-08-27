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A catastrophic car crash left Alexandria Warner with life-threatening injuries that resulted in a kidney transplant.

She was a junior at Spelman College in Atlanta when a stolen vehicle being pursued by police hit the car she was riding in while her car was stopped at a red light. The crash severed both of Warner’s renal arteries, leading to a loss of kidney function.

Her mother, Susan Levy Giles, immediately knew she wanted to help.

“I knew that I would be willing to donate a kidney to her as her mother,” Levy Giles said.

But neither knew much about the transplant process before Warner’s accident. Levy Giles began researching organ donation and transplant centers while her daughter was still hospitalized. Warner, despite studying pre-med and understanding how the kidneys worked, said she had never fully understood what receiving a transplant entailed.

“I had heard about transplants, but I really didn’t know or understand the weight that transplants held,” Warner said. “I really didn’t understand what it meant to be on dialysis, to be waiting for a transplant, going through the transplantation process.”

Levy Giles planned to donate a kidney directly to her daughter. But blood transfusions and surgeries after the crash caused her to develop antibodies that would have rejected her mother’s kidney.

Instead, the two became part of a paired donor exchange involving 16 people — eight donors and eight recipients across the country. Levy Giles donated her kidney to another recipient, while Warner received a compatible kidney from another living donor.

Warner eventually met the man who donated the kidney she had received. The two built a friendship and remain in contact.

“I just wanted to tell him thank you because I knew that this was going to be such a life changing moment for me,” Warner said.

The transplant allowed Warner to return to Spelman College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She was also able to travel again and regain the independence she had lost.

“Transplants are wonderful, and they’re life-changing, and they are a second chance at life,” she said. “But they are treatments, not cures.”