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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office placed a deputy on paid administrative leave Wednesday after a video posted online showed him pushing a handcuffed male into the back of a police vehicle.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with WHYY News that a video posted on Facebook prompted the disciplinary action — but did not identify the officer nor the man in custody.

The sheriff’s office “takes all allegations of possible deputy misconduct seriously and we are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident in an internal investigation,” Sheriff Sean Kilkenny wrote in a statement.

In the video, two officers can be seen escorting a handcuffed man towards a black SUV. Upon approaching the vehicle, a deputy opens the rear door, grabs the man by his forearm and pushes him forcefully into the car.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment at this time,” Kilkenny wrote.

It is unclear if the individual was injured during the encounter. Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail declined to comment.