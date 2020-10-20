One in 10 Penn State students who returned to State College has now had COVID-19

More than one in 10 Penn State University Park students who returned to State College for the fall semester has now had COVID-19, a WPSU analysis finds.

Since Aug. 7, when Penn State began tracking COVID-19 testing, 3,538 University Park students have tested positive, according to the university’s dashboard update Tuesday. That’s roughly 10% of the 35,000 students that Penn State has estimated returned to live on the University Park campus or in the State College area this fall. Penn State Vice President for Government and Community Relations Zack Moore shared that estimate with the State College Area School District Board of Directors during a Sept. 2 meeting.

At the beginning of the semester, Penn State announced it planned to randomly test 1% of all students, faculty and staff across all campuses each day — about 700 tests each day. A WPSU analysis finds the university has performed a daily average of 655 random surveillance tests between Aug. 21, the Friday before fall classes started, and Oct. 18, the last day included on the latest dashboard update.

“The university is randomly selecting more than 1% of the on-campus population for mandatory random testing, however students are excused from the surveillance testing for several reasons, including that they have switched to fully remote learning,” university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois wrote.

DuBois noted that Penn State leaders have previously voiced concerns about some students not taking the random tests as they were required to.