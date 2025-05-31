New British trade leader stops in Philadelphia to boost international ties

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

British trade leader Oliver Christian’s first day on the job in America was the day President Donald Trump announced his sweeping global tariff strategy on international imports — which he called “Liberation Day,” April 2.

“I arrived on a very auspicious day in the United States,” said Christian, who is both the trade commissioner for North America serving under King Charles III and the British Consulate-General for New York.

Since then, “my feet have not touched the ground,” he said. “It’s been busy.”

In late May, Christian made a visit to Philadelphia, complete with a tour of the Liberty Bell and the city’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

It also included a networking event hosted by the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia, held at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia on May 21.

The visit came on the heels of the United Kingdom inking a trade deal with Trump on May 8.

“The trade deal that we’ve signed is the start, there is more to be done and we are very confident about the relationship we have with the American administration in D.C. and the president,” Christian said.