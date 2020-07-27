Officials fear COVID-19 outbreak from Dover church’s services, conferences

State officials are urging members of the Destiny Christian Church in Dover and anyone who attended conferences there over the last two weekends to get tested after three congregants contracted the virus.

Two of the members attended recent services at Destiny before learning they were infected and potentially exposed other members, Division of Public Health officials said.

Officials singled out for testing anyone who attended the three-day Life Conference 2020 event that ended Sunday and the Prophetic Conference from July 17 through July 19. Each of the events attracted a few hundred people to Destiny, located near Dover High School, “potentially increasing the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus to others,’’ public health’s Andrea Wojcik said.

To assist congregants and conference attendees, free coronavirus testing will be offered Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration at www.delaware.curativ.com is encouraged but not required.