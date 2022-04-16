Officer’s camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya’s death

The video then goes black. Police dashcam captured some audio but no images of the shooting.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said officers have to hold a button on the camera for three seconds to turn it off. He said the button was hit many times during the struggle in this case, but at the point the screen went dark “that was the first moment that it was held down for more than three seconds. That’s what deactivated it.”

One body camera expert said it appeared to have been unintentional.

“That officer, he is in a full-on struggle with that citizen. And I’m sure turning the camera off would’ve been the least of his concerns,” said Michael White, a professor at the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University and co-director of training and technical assistance for the U.S. Department of Justice Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program.

White couldn’t think of another case in which an officer’s camera was unintentionally turned off during a struggle, but he said cameras are sometimes knocked off officers’ uniforms.

The Axon Body 3 camera used by Grand Rapids police has a large circular button on the front surrounded by a ridge, so the button is slightly recessed. Officers tap the button twice to record and hold it down for three seconds to turn it off.

Axon said it remains “committed to developing technology and training for public safety” but declined to comment further, citing the investigation.

Michelle Gross, a Minnesota activist for police accountability and president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, was among those who doubted that the officer’s camera was accidentally turned off, citing the recessed button.

An expert in police accountability issues agreed. Sam Walker, a retired professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha, called the camera’s deactivation “suspicious” and said it must be investigated.

In the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, bystander video was crucial in bringing attention to and documenting what happened. In that case, Derek Chauvin’s body camera fell off as he and other Minneapolis police officers struggled with Floyd, who was Black. Video recorded by a teenage bystander, as well as the other officers′ body cameras, was key in convicting Chauvin of murder.

During the 2019 arrest of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after officers confronted him in suburban Denver, the body cameras of all three officers came off during a struggle. The cameras continued to record audio but there was no video footage to verify a police claim that McClain reached for one of the officers’ guns. He was placed in a chokehold and paramedics injected him with the powerful sedative ketamine. He later died at a hospital.

Sometimes officers intentionally turn off the cameras. In the 2019 beating and death of Ronald Greene, another Black man, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth turned his body camera off during a car chase. It was one of several policy violations for which he was ultimately fired.