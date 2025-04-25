Forecasters on Friday warned low humidity and gusty wind increased the risk that fire could develop across parts of New Jersey, Philadelphia and its suburbs and Delaware as firefighters continued to battle a vast wildfire in the Pine Barrens.

The National Weather Service discouraged any outdoor burning with low humidity, temperatures reaching near 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) and southerly winds that could gust up to 20 mph (32 kph) across a swath of the Mid-Atlantic. There’s a chance of rain over the weekend in the region.

In its most recent update, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said about half of the fire spread over nearly 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) in the southern part of the state was contained. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but buildings have burned along with cars. Officials have charged a 19-year-old man from the area with starting the blaze that led to the wildfire.

Prosecutors on Thursday said Joseph Kling, 19, from Waretown, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with arson and aggravated arson, saying he lit wooden pallets on fire and left the area before they were fully put out.

A public defender representing him during the hearing said she had “nothing further” when asked by a judge.

Emails from the public defender’s office said Thursday it could not comment on a pending case so early in the process. An email message seeking comment on his behalf was sent Friday to the public defender’s office. Attempts to reach Kling by phone were not successful.