NWS: Soaking rain, no coastal flooding as Laura remnants pass through N.J. region this weekend

The National Hurricane Center forecast for Tropical Storm Laura, valid early Thursday afternoon. (Screenshot)

Forecasters expect heavy rain and possibly flash flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Laura impact the New Jersey region on Saturday.

In a briefing issued Thursday morning, forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey say the remnants will pass through the region in conjunction with a cold front.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center predicts a slight chance of severe thunderstorms, and the National Hurricane Center anticipates only a marginal chance of flash flooding throughout the region. There is no anticipation of coastal flooding.

Forecasters expect conditions to improve during the early morning hours on Sunday as the cold front moves offshore and drier air begins to arrive from the northwest.

