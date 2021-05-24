Northern Liberties house fire ‘under control,’ according to fire department

A large fire broke out in Northern Liberties late Monday morning, sending up a plume of dark smoke that could be seen for blocks.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says it is now contained.

A PFD spokesperson says firefighters arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of North 4th Street a little before 11:15 a.m. The fire was in a three-story rowhouse, and flames could be seen on the roof of the house, and on an adjacent one.