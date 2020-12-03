NJ’s clout in House could hang on census case before Supreme Court

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

While the final U.S. census population estimates are still at least a month away from completion, there is a scenario in which experts believe New Jersey could lose a seat in the House of Representatives and with it some political clout: if undocumented immigrants are excluded from the count.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday on a Trump administration plan to do just that. Court watchers doubt the justices will rule on the merits of the plan, given that census officials may not be able to parse out the data that would allow for such an exclusion. And even if they could do that, they may not do so until the president is leaving office next month. The fact that it is unclear whether the data in question can even be produced in time to be relevant is “frustrating,” said Justice Samuel Alito.

“My guess is that the court will not issue a big ruling on the merits of the question,” said Jenny-Brooke Condon, a law professor who directs the Equal Justice Clinic in the Center for Social Justice at Seton Hall University School of Law. “Most of the argument yesterday seemed to focus on the questions of whether or not there was an actual case in controversy before the court or whether it should wait until the end of the census, or at least a number of the justices seem to be concerned about that issue.”

Last year, the high court frustrated the administration’s attempt to ask whether an individual is a citizen as part of the census. Soon after, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal departments and agencies to provide the Census Bureau with all records that would enable officials to count the undocumented and, ultimately, attempt to exclude them from the count.

Five months ago, Trump issued a memorandum in which he stated that the president “makes the final determination” regarding the population count to be used to apportion House seats among the states and that “it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status.”

Trump stated: “Increasing congressional representation based on the presence of aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status would also create perverse incentives encouraging violations of federal law.”

States launch challenge

New York state brought a suit, which New Jersey joined, contending the exclusion of undocumented immigrants from the apportionment counts is illegal and unconstitutional and a federal district court declared the memorandum “unlawful.”

The U.S. Constitution states that congressional representatives be apportioned according to “the whole number of persons in each state.”

During arguments Monday, several justices, including recent Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett, questioned whether the president has the ability to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count.

“A lot of the historical evidence and long-standing practice really cuts against your position,” Coney Barrett told Jeffrey Wall, acting solicitor general, who argued the administration’s case before the court.

Justice Stephen Breyer, a Clinton nominee, was clearer on the likely illegality of that. “All we have on that is about 40 briefs that show that the history, the language, the consequences, the purposes, and a bunch of other things argue against you,” he told Wall.

“There is no precedent for it in American history,” said John Farmer, a former New Jersey attorney general who directs the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. Noting that millions of undocumented people are believed to be living in the country, Farmer said, “The potential effects are enormous.”