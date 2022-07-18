New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently approved a law that waives a requirement that incoming high school seniors must pass the state’s new standardized test in order to graduate.

This past school year, 11th graders were the first to take the New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment.

Students in the Class of 2023 would have needed to pass the exam to obtain a high school diploma. However, lawmakers sponsored legislation that would instead administer the exam as a field test, citing the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on students and their educational experiences.

“From mental health concerns to learning delays, our students have been through a lot and what they need now is our support, not the anxiety and stress that comes with taking a new high-stakes assessment test,” said the law’s sponsors, Asm. Ralph Caputo (D-Essex), Asw. Pamela Lampitt (D-Camden), Asw. Mila Jasey (D-Essex), and Asw. Sadaf Jaffer (D-Mercer), in a joint statement.

“Counting the New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment this year will create barriers to graduation for many students who have faced challenges over the last two years. It is unfair and unconscionable to spring a new test on rising seniors and raise the stakes as they are so close to graduation,” they said.