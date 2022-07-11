New Jersey law expands summer working hours for teenagers

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Teenagers in New Jersey can now work longer hours during the summer thanks to a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The new regulations make permanent a 2021 law which expanded summer working hours for residents between 16 and 18 years old to up to 50 hours per week.

It also increased working hours for 14- to 15 year-olds to mirror federal child labor laws.

That means 14- to 15 year-olds can work up to 40 hours per week during the summer and other non-school weeks, up to three hours on a school day, up to eight hours on a non-school day, and up to 18 hours during a school week.