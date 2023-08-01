Princeton University student pleads guilty to joining mob’s attack on Capitol

Giberson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of interfering with police during a civil disorder, court records show. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence him on Nov. 1. The judge allowed him to remain free until his sentencing.

Giberson was enrolled at Princeton as an undergraduate when he was arrested in March on riot-related charges. On Monday, a university spokesperson declined to answer questions about Giberson’s enrollment status.

Charles Burnham, an attorney for Giberson, didn’t immediately respond to emails and a telephone call seeking comment.

Giberson was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a Trump flag around his neck when he joined the Jan. 6 attack, which disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Donald Trump.

The FBI posted images of Giberson on social media to seek the public’s help in identifying him. Online sleuths also posted images of Giberson using the “#DragThemOut” hashtag moniker.

Investigators matched photos of Giberson from the Capitol to several images found on Instagram and Princeton University’s website, according to the FBI.

Approximately 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty. Over 100 others have been convicted by judges or juries after trials in Washington, D.C.