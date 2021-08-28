NJ Gov. Murphy sets up Afghan Refugee Assistance task force
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has established a task force to aid Afghan refugees coming into the state.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed an executive order Friday creating the Task Force on Afghan Refugee Assistance with the aim of ensuring New Jersey is prepared to receive and assist those coming into the state.
New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is currently receiving Afghans, with military officials proposing taking up to 9,500 people for up to a year.
Murphy had earlier said the state would assist with refugees.
Friday’s order is the first public action taken to address the influx of people.
