Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk becomes designing star thanks to Taylor Swift

All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan wearing a puffy winter coat that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift (left) wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Kristin Juszczyk (right with husband 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk) designed the jacket.

Taylor Swift (left) wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Kristin Juszczyk (right with husband 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk) designed the jacket. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga and kristinjuszczyk/Instagram)

For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family.

All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift’s boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

“Just happiness,” Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world’s most recognized celebrities wearing something his wife designed.

“Just appreciation. Just so stoked for her because I know how hard she’s worked, how hard she grinded. To see Taylor wearing it and it looked incredible. It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house.”

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kristin Juszczyk has been making custom designs for several years, starting with Halloween costumes and growing to outfits she has worn to her husband’s games.

Kristin Juszczyk, clothing designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. (kristinjuszczyk/Instagram)

Even some of the 49ers players, such as receiver Deebo Samuel, have worn her creations this season, as well as people such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, whose husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That led to an opening to send a Travis Kelce jacket to Swift, who ended up wearing it to the game on Saturday night, making the designer a mini-celebrity, who drew interest from wide-ranging outlets such as Vogue Magazine and ESPN football insider Adam Schefter.

“Honestly one of the cooler things of this was it merged two different worlds: The football world was interested in it, the fashion world, the Swifties,” Juszczyk said. “All that and they all came together.”

