Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk becomes designing star thanks to Taylor Swift

For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family.

All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift’s boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.

“Just happiness,” Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world’s most recognized celebrities wearing something his wife designed.

“Just appreciation. Just so stoked for her because I know how hard she’s worked, how hard she grinded. To see Taylor wearing it and it looked incredible. It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house.”