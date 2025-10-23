School bus driver killed in accident during evacuation drill outside Newark, Delaware middle school
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A school bus driver was killed in an accident outside a middle school in Newark, Delaware, on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the unit block of Gender Road at Gauger Cobbs Middle School around 7 a.m. after a report that a school bus driver was pinned between two buses.
When they arrived, they found 54-year-old Wanda Montalvo on the ground in cardiac arrest.
Family members told Action News that Montalvo, a resident of Wilmington, died from her injuries.
“We just heard like a lot of sirens, and I came out to take my daughter to daycare around like 9 a.m. and saw bunch of police officers there but I didn’t really know what was going on,” said Kelsey Still, of Newark.
The Christina School District said in a statement that the accident happened during a routine evacuation drill.
The school spokesperson also said that there were a few minor injuries to students, but no one required hospitalization. Most have returned to class.
Video from Chopper 6 showed two school buses, marked as Academia Antonia Alonso, and several police vehicles stopped at the scene.
The emergency exit door on one of the buses appeared to be damaged.
“We’re working closely with the authorities as they investigate, and doing everything we can to support our staff, students, and families through this challenging time. Keeping everyone safe and cared for is our top priority, and we’re here to provide the help and resources that affected students or staff may need,” the district said, adding, “Our thoughts are with the driver and their family during this difficult time.”
Delaware state police are investigating.
