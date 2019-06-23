New Wildwood roller coaster set to debut in time for Fourth of July

A new roller coaster is set to debut on Morey’s Surfside Pier in Wildwood just in time for the July 4 holiday.

The family-friendly Runaway Tram — a nod to Wildwood’s famous tram cars that have operated along the two-mile boardwalk for 71 years will start running on July 2.

The roller coaster features one train that ascends to 40 feet before twisting and turning along 922 feet of track at speeds up to 28 miles per hour, according to Morey’s Piers, which rearranged the pier to accomodate the Runaway Tram.

Riders must be 48-inches tall to ride alone, and a supervising companion must accompany anyone between 40 and 48 inches, according to pier management.

Morey’s Piers retired the popular Flitzer roller coaster last fall. The Flitzer debuted on the Surfside Pier in 1983, and Morey’s Piers announced that it could not extend its life due to a variety of circumstances.

Morey’s Piers is celebrating 50 years of operation this summer.