New narcotics charge for ex-Wilmington cop out on bail in sex solicitation case

When the undercover officers asked Cooper what he was doing, their former colleague said he had just left a meeting with his probation officer and only stopped to get gas, court records show.

Cooper said nothing illegal was in the car — which he owned even though he was not driving. He agreed to let it be searched, even after inquiring, “For what?” court records showed.

Police first searched the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Jeffries, and found a 9mm Ruger pistol tucked into his waistband, court records show.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to police headquarters where Cooper once questioned suspects.

Jeffries was searched more thoroughly, and officers found nearly 60 packets of heroin in his socks, court records showed. A silver container on his key chain also had two oxycodone pills and one tablet of the addictive anti-anxiety drug Xanax, police said. Jeffries faces weapons and drug charges.

Cooper told officers he knew nothing about what Jeffries had engaged in minutes before the stop, when someone was seen entering the back seat and exchanging items with Jeffries.

But Cooper wasn’t clean either, according to court papers.

Officers searched Cooper and found five tablets of oxycodone, a powerful prescription opioid, in a cigar box. He told officers he purchased them from a female he knows, court records show.

Cooper also had a Wilmington police-issued baton and identification card, court records said.