New Jersey, Delaware and the city of Philadelphia have all announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions including increased restaurant capacity and a return of indoor gatherings. Unfortunately, it was not enough to save Center City District’s Sips, the discounted Wednesday summer happy hour promotion, which organizers cancelled for 2021. But movie-lovers have something exciting to look forward to — the Philadelphia Film Society announced that the renovated former Ritz at the Bourse will become PFS Bourse in May. They will continue to operate the PFS Film Center on Chestnut St. and their drive-in showings at the Navy Yard.

After a year spent mostly at home, some folks may have found that their homes weren’t as comfortable or as beautiful as they thought. If you’re one of them, there’s a solution in Chestnut Hill, which returns with their Home and Garden Festival (or as the 2021 iteration, the Home and Garden Stroll). Mask protocols will be in place, as will vendors, live entertainment from Zydeco-a-Go-Go and Variable Elements, and restaurant and retail specials.

In-person home and decor festival

7600 – 8600 blocks of Germantown Ave.

Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pay as you go

It looks like drive-in movies are here to stay after a resurgence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delaware Art Museum’s Cinema Drive-in Movies have proven popular, so get those tickets early. In May, there are three scheduled: “The Cotton Club” on May 7, “Ed Wood” on May 21 and “Weekend at Bernie’s” on May 28.

EgoPo Theater has certainly done its share of unique productions during the pandemic, from a play viewed through a window to “Nocturne” which is performed as a drive-in experience. From the mysterious opening line of “Fifteen years ago, I killed my sister,” a man contends with the resulting trauma in a performance incorporating your cars and the eerie abandoned parking lot where the play takes place. It’s part of the many productions of Philly Theater Week which ends this Sunday, and is definitely among the most unique performances of the first post-COVID theater season.