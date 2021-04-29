New museum on the Mall, Chestnut Hill home fest, and streaming Mozart in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
New Jersey, Delaware and the city of Philadelphia have all announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions including increased restaurant capacity and a return of indoor gatherings. Unfortunately, it was not enough to save Center City District’s Sips, the discounted Wednesday summer happy hour promotion, which organizers cancelled for 2021. But movie-lovers have something exciting to look forward to — the Philadelphia Film Society announced that the renovated former Ritz at the Bourse will become PFS Bourse in May. They will continue to operate the PFS Film Center on Chestnut St. and their drive-in showings at the Navy Yard.
Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Stroll
After a year spent mostly at home, some folks may have found that their homes weren’t as comfortable or as beautiful as they thought. If you’re one of them, there’s a solution in Chestnut Hill, which returns with their Home and Garden Festival (or as the 2021 iteration, the Home and Garden Stroll). Mask protocols will be in place, as will vendors, live entertainment from Zydeco-a-Go-Go and Variable Elements, and restaurant and retail specials.
- What: In-person home and decor festival
- Where: 7600 – 8600 blocks of Germantown Ave.
- When: Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How Much: Pay as you go
DelArt Cinema Drive-in Movies
It looks like drive-in movies are here to stay after a resurgence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delaware Art Museum’s Cinema Drive-in Movies have proven popular, so get those tickets early. In May, there are three scheduled: “The Cotton Club” on May 7, “Ed Wood” on May 21 and “Weekend at Bernie’s” on May 28.
- What: Drive-in movies
- Where: Delaware Art Museum 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, Del.
- When: May 7, 21 and 28; parking starts at 7:15, movies begin at dusk
- How Much: $17 – $19 per person
Nocturne
EgoPo Theater has certainly done its share of unique productions during the pandemic, from a play viewed through a window to “Nocturne” which is performed as a drive-in experience. From the mysterious opening line of “Fifteen years ago, I killed my sister,” a man contends with the resulting trauma in a performance incorporating your cars and the eerie abandoned parking lot where the play takes place. It’s part of the many productions of Philly Theater Week which ends this Sunday, and is definitely among the most unique performances of the first post-COVID theater season.
- What: Drive-in play
- Where: 2091 W. Sedgley Ave.
- When: Through Sunday, May 9
- How Much: $35, $60 and $75
Media Restaurant Week
Known as a gastronomic destination for its varied cuisine, Media wraps up its restaurant week on Friday with continued specials on three-course meals and with takeout and indoor dining options available. Food choices range from Chinese to vegan from the 15 participating restaurants.
- What: Discounted restaurant fare
- Where: Various locations in and around State St. in Media, Pa.
- When: Through Friday, April 30
- How Much: Various prix fixe menus
The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center
The American Bible Society is behind Independence Mall’s newest museum which examines the role of faith in American history. The $60M museum contains six interactive galleries dedicated to faith, justice, liberty, unity, hope, and love. The robust website supports those themes as well, with comprehensive biographies of faith based-leaders past and present like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Jay, Richard Allen, Jenny Yang, William Penn and Joni Eareckson Tada.
- What: New museum debut
- Where: 101 N. Independence Mall East, Ste. 100
- When: Opens Saturday, May 1
- How Much: $8 – $10, free for children 6 and under
Roller Skating at Dilworth Park
If Instagram is any indication, roller skating is back in a big way. Or maybe, it never left. For reasons of nostalgia, exercise or just to have a good time, roller skating is enjoying a renaissance. You can get your roll on this summer at Dilworth Park which transforms its ice skating rink into a roller rink through the end of June.
- What: Roller rink
- Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. (west side of City Hall)
- When: Through Sunday, June 27
- How Much: Admission $8 – $10, skate rental $5
A New View Camden
Street art has social distancing built in, has no closing times and has the added benefit of making a city more beautiful. In Camden, N.J., this is especially true. After experiencing losses of $4M annually due to illegal dumping which makes eyesores of abandoned lots in the area, a competition led to six art installations around the city in conjunction with events including bike and walking tours.
- What: Outdoor art exhibit
- Where: Six locations in Camden, N.J.
- When: Through Oct. 31, 2021
- How Much: Free
An Evening of Art and Gardens at Meadowbrook Farm
Imagine taking a leisurely stroll through beautiful gardens on a warm spring night, listening to live music and munching on hors d’oeuvres, all the while contributing to a worthwhile cause. That can happen if you head to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm where your donation will help retain the grandeur of the public space.
- What: Charity event
- Where: 1633 Washington Lane Jenkintown, Pa.
- When: Sunday, May 2, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How Much: $200 ($145 is tax deductible)
Bok Bar Events
One of the city’s most expansive views is available from the rooftop of Bok Bar, the former site of Bok Technical High School. But it’s also a building that has been repurposed with makers and artists and design companies. What many may not know is that there are also events held there that range from yoga and movement classes to seminars on business and gardening, and even a drag brunch.
- What: Various events
- Where: Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin St.
- When: Various times
- How Much: Various prices
Magnificent Mozart
The Allentown Symphony is back onstage after a COVID-19 hiatus. And though they remain virtual for now, they already have a full slate of performances, live from Miller Symphony Hall. This week, Mozart is the focus as played by classical trumpeter Omri Barak, and conducted by ASO music director Diane Wittry. You can pay to watch live or stream afterwards on demand.
- What: live streamed music performance
- Where: Via Allentown Symphony’s website
- When: Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.
- How Much: $15 per device
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.