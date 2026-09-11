From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey legislature approved a bell-to-bell cellphone ban for all students attending public school nine months ago. Now a legislator who opposed the measure wants lawmakers to put down their cellphones as well.

“You can’t give a speech in Trenton without somebody somewhere in there playing Candy Crush,” said Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, “or checking their fantasy [football] lineup for the weekend, or sometimes probably gambling on their phones.”

On Thursday, Bergen introduced the “Practice What We Preach Act,” legislation that imposes a cellphone ban when lawmakers attend committee meetings and voting sessions at the Statehouse.

The measure would bar members of the Legislature from possessing or making non-legislative use of an internet-enabled device from the moment the presiding officer calls the body to order until adjournment of any quorum call, voting session or committee meeting.

“The bill calls for lockers to be installed outside of all the committee rooms and the legislature,” he said. “Members of the legislature would have to put all their internet-enabled devices in those lockers before they go in.”

Bergen said this would encourage lawmakers to focus on what they’re doing.

“They’re saying kids can’t focus enough to learn, but they can vote on billions of dollars in legislation while playing Candy Crush, it’s crazy,” he said.

Bergen, a Republican, was one of a small number of legislators to vote against the school cell ban, which took effect earlier this month when the 2026-27 school year began.

He said when the measure was first introduced, he felt it was silly.

“Most school districts already had it under control, they had methods to control it,” he said. “But the legislature is full of dinosaurs, and they wanted to go with this thing, so I decided if we’re going to do it for schools, why not do it for us?”