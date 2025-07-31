Storms bring heavy rain and flash flooding to the East Coast

Strong rain storms lashed the East Coast Thursday, flooding a New York City highway and other roads and prompting a Long Island, New York, official to plead with people to say home.

New York City authorities said the Clearview Expressway in the borough of Queens was closed in both directions and social media posts showed high water stranding multiple vehicles. Flash flood warnings were up for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, while states of emergency were declared in New Jersey and New York City, where state workers were sent home early.

“Flash flooding is possible with fast-moving thunderstorms, especially with already saturated ground. Please take all necessary precautions,” New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way wrotes on a post on X.

Forecasters said the strongest storms were expected later Thursday afternoon and night. The National Weather Service said heavy to excessive rainfall and potentially severe thunderstorms were expected along the Washington-Philadelphia-New York City corridor. Some areas in the southern part of the region could see rainfall rates of 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour, the service said.

“Stay home this evening unless it’s absolutely necessary for you to go out,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told suburban Long Island residents.

The weather service issued flash flood warnings early Thursday afternoon for parts of Berks, Lancaster and York counties in Pennsylvania and parts of Baltimore and Hartford counties in northern Maryland, meaning heavy rain was falling. The service said flooding was possible in small creeks and streams and urban areas, along with highways, streets, underpasses and poor-drainage and low-lying areas.

Flood watches and severe thunderstorm watches were in effect in the region until late Thursday and Friday, with 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain possible in some areas. The weather service posted a severe thunderstorm warning for an area of eastern Pennsylvania between Allentown and Reading, saying 60 mph (97 kph) wind gusts and penny-size hail were possible.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on social media that state emergency management officials were preparing potential response and recovery efforts.

New York City officials warned that heavy rain could flood some streets, parts of the subway and basements. They urged people living in basements to move to higher floors and issued an advisory asking New Yorkers to avoid travel from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.