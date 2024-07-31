New Jersey school to remove Sen. Bob Menendez’s name from its building

A New Jersey elementary school will remove Sen. Bob Menendez’s name from its building after his conviction on federal bribery charges.

A spokesperson for West New York Mayor Albio Sires confirmed on Wednesday that the name will be down before the start of the school year in September. The New Jersey Globe first reported officials’ plans to remove the disgraced Democratic senator’s name from the building.

Menendez was convicted of all charges earlier this month in a sweeping corruption trial during which he was accused of taking bribes of gold bars and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as an agent for Egypt.

The three-term incumbent said recently he would be resigning from the Senate on Aug. 20, following a lifelong career in politics that started in Hudson County, where the school is located.

West New York’s Public School 3 was renamed for Menendez in 2013. The school will now restore its original name.

Menendez’s office declined to comment on the news. Messages were also left with school officials.