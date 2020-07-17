New Jersey regulators mulling Eldorado buyout of Caesars

New Jersey gambling regulators rejected bids Thursday from two casino company competitors to weigh in before deciding whether to give the last approval needed for a $17.3 billion corporate buyout that would create the world’s biggest casino owner and directly affect four of the nine casinos in Atlantic City.

Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis and Commissioner Alisa Cooper decided the Hard Rock Hotel Casino and the Ocean Casino Resort asked too late for time to comment before their votes, now scheduled Friday, on Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s bid to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The merger would give Eldorado control — under the name Caesars Entertainment Inc. — of about 52 gambling properties in 16 U.S. states, plus Caesars sites in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Canada and a golf course in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

The Atlantic City properties include the Caesars and Harrah’s hotel-casinos now owned by Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment, and the Tropicana Atlantic City, owned by Eldorado.

In a move that two antitrust analysts told the commission reduced concerns about “undue economic concentration” in the local casino market, the Bally’s Atlantic City now owned by Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties is being sold for $25 million to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings.