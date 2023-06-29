Internet gambling would be given 5 more years under latest change in New Jersey

Internet gambling in New Jersey would be allowed to take place for at least five more years under the latest proposal by state lawmakers.

On Wednesday evening, legislators abandoned a move they made a day earlier to drastically cut the extension of internet casino gambling in the state. An original bill reauthorizing online betting would have given it another 10 years, but lawmakers sliced that to just two years on Tuesday.

After an outcry from casinos, their political allies and business groups in southern New Jersey, lawmakers amended the bill yet again to extend internet gambling for five years.

But the rationale for the original change — and its modification on Wednesday — remained a mystery to many in the seaside gambling resort. No explanation was given for either of the changes, and top Democratic leaders did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re all trying to figure out what happened,” said Don Guardian, a Republican Assemblyman and former mayor of Atlantic City.

The Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey praised the latest change, saying the business group “is incredibly pleased that the General Assembly shifted away from a drastic and unexpected two-year internet gaming reauthorization through 2028. Although not the 10-year window the bill’s sponsor originally intended, this adjustment still allows for the sports betting industry to grow and thrive in New Jersey with a five-year security in its operating ability.”

There was some speculation among Atlantic City casino and political officials that the move might represent potential leverage over the city in terms of possibly raising the amount of gambling taxes collected by the state in the future. That rate is 8% on in-person winnings from gamblers at casinos, 13% for online sports betting, and 15% for internet gambling.