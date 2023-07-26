New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Dr. Kaitlan Baston as the state’s new health commissioner. Baston is replacing Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who served New Jerseyeans through the height of the pandemic. She announced her departure Friday.

Baston is the founder and medical director of the Center for Healing at Cooper University Health Care, where she is also division head of addiction medicine. She is an assistant professor at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University and a consultant for Zero to Three, an organization focused on ensuring all babies and toddlers have a strong start to life. Baston serves on the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force and the Camden County Opioid Settlement Funds board.

“Dr. Baston’s breadth of experience as a physician, highlighted by her many leadership roles within the addiction and health care space, will make her an exceptional commissioner at the Department of Health,” Murphy said.

Baston said she is “fully committed” to using her professional experiences, including in addiction services, and maternal and child health, in her new role.

“It is an honor to lead the department following the incredible work and dedication of Commissioner Persichilli during an unprecedented time in public health,” she said. “I look forward to working with the team to advance the health and equity of all New Jerseyans.”