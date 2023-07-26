Cooper University Health Care leader picked as next N.J. health commissioner
Dr. Kaitlan Baston will be nominated to succeed Judy Persichilli.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Dr. Kaitlan Baston as the state’s new health commissioner. Baston is replacing Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who served New Jerseyeans through the height of the pandemic. She announced her departure Friday.
Baston is the founder and medical director of the Center for Healing at Cooper University Health Care, where she is also division head of addiction medicine. She is an assistant professor at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University and a consultant for Zero to Three, an organization focused on ensuring all babies and toddlers have a strong start to life. Baston serves on the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force and the Camden County Opioid Settlement Funds board.
“Dr. Baston’s breadth of experience as a physician, highlighted by her many leadership roles within the addiction and health care space, will make her an exceptional commissioner at the Department of Health,” Murphy said.
Baston said she is “fully committed” to using her professional experiences, including in addiction services, and maternal and child health, in her new role.
“It is an honor to lead the department following the incredible work and dedication of Commissioner Persichilli during an unprecedented time in public health,” she said. “I look forward to working with the team to advance the health and equity of all New Jerseyans.”
A graduate of Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Baston completed her residency and fellowship at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. She also holds a Master’s in neuroscience from Kings College in London, and a Bachelor’s from Miami University.
Persichilli, who is retiring in August after four years, is the first registered nurse to serve as state’s health commissioner. She was also a health care executive prior to her appointment.
Persichilli was a regular presence by the governor’s side during his pandemic briefings. She was the calm, but stern voice providing the latest case numbers, hospitalization data, and advisories. Persichilli also oversaw the state’s vaccination program rollout. For her service during that time, officials honored her by naming the health department’s new building in Trenton after her.
She was such a fixture during all public appearances at the pandemic’s height that Murphy often referred to her as “the woman to my right who needs no introduction.” He continued using that line at other functions even after the briefings ended last year.
Persichilli told NJ Spotlight News she plans on “keeping a hand” in the health care industry.
“I’ve been in it … since I was 17,” she said. “Health care is in my DNA. I will work to make it better, stronger, more equitable in any way that I can.”
