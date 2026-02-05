From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey enacted one of the most restrictive electric bike laws this year, following a rash of e-bike accidents, including one that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy. The new law eliminates the three-tiered e-bike system, which categorized bikes based on their speed and motor size. It requires all e-bike users to get a driver’s license and register and insure their bikes by the beginning of the summer.

Concerns in immigrant communities

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, called the new law discriminatory. She said many people in immigrant communities rely on e-bikes to get to work because they are affordable. She said at a time when there’s a nationwide crackdown by immigration enforcement agents, immigrant community members are fearful about approaching state licensing agencies.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re passing laws that are going to put immigrant and working-class communities in greater contact with police, at greater risk of racial profiling,” she said.

Mercer County resident Arturo, who did not want to give his last name, uses his lower-speed e-bike to get to work at a Trenton area restaurant.

“I can’t afford a car and insurance, it’s what I have for my transportation,” he said. “I have to work to support my family, I have to go to my job.”

He said he has been using the e-bike for four years but is afraid to register it, and he does not want to go to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Agency to get a driver’s license.

“I am nervous about this, I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Torres said other states that require e-bike registration and documentation have reported an uptick in scammers and fraudsters offering fake documents, and that the same scenario may play out in the Garden State.