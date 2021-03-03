More buildings are set to fall in the vicinity of Jewelers’ Row, Philadelphia’s historic diamond district, as part of a development project linked to a man once known as the city’s “King of Porn.”

The city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections this week issued permits clearing the way to demolish a jewelry shop and adjacent commercial building that share a combined address at the corner of 8th and Chestnut streets.

According to the permit, a 7-story, 42-unit residential structure with ground floor commercial space is planned to rise in place of the two buildings.

Historical preservationists say the teardown would be another blow to the nation’s oldest diamond hub, which is centered on the 700 block of Sansom Street but features an adjacent strip of Victorian-era diamond shops fronting on nearby 8th Street. However, the area is not a certified preservation district, and four Sansom Street structures were controversially demolished last year to make way for another development.