National Weather Service investigating whether tornado hit Camden County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Weather Service says it is investigating whether strong storms early Thursday morning spawned a tornado.

The storm hit around 5 a.m. The NWS said it is looking for reports of any wind damage.

[930 AM] A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely. We would appreciate any wind damage reports from early this morning. Thanks! #njwx WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 9, 2022

Chopper 6 was over Erial Road and Deer Park Circle in Gloucester Twp. on Thursday morning.

It wasn’t immediately known whether it was one of the areas being investigated. However, toppled trees and fallen branches could be seen scattered throughout the community.

Rescuers were on the scene going house to house to check for anyone who was hurt.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Gloucester Twp. Police and Atlantic City Electric were also on the scene.