National Weather Service investigating whether tornado hit Camden County

    By
  • 6abc
    June 9, 2022
Strong storms toppled trees in Gloucester Twp. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Weather Service says it is investigating whether strong storms early Thursday morning spawned a tornado.

The storm hit around 5 a.m. The NWS said it is looking for reports of any wind damage.

Chopper 6 was over Erial Road and Deer Park Circle in Gloucester Twp. on Thursday morning.

It wasn’t immediately known whether it was one of the areas being investigated. However, toppled trees and fallen branches could be seen scattered throughout the community.

Rescuers were on the scene going house to house to check for anyone who was hurt.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Gloucester Twp. Police and Atlantic City Electric were also on the scene.

