National Constitution Center honors Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with 2022 Liberty Medal

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's message for the Liberty Medal ceremony. (Courtesy of the National Constitution Center) from newsroom on Vimeo.

The National Constitution Center (NCC) in Philadelphia honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the 2022 Liberty Medal Monday.

Zelenskyy was elected Ukraine’s president in May 2019 and has received international praise for his leadership during Russia’s invasion. The Center said Zelenskyy was selected for “his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”

In a prerecorded video message, Zelenskyy said the award “demonstrates how and what Ukrainian people are fighting for.”

“Liberty is the main word for us and what really unites all Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said. “As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As was the case in previous years, we fell divided, arguing whether we would ever be able to stand together. But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom, and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united, and we keep this unit. All divisions are put aside, there is no place for political conflicts, because when there is a mortal threat to freedom, everything else is not important.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Jane Ferguson, a special correspondent for PBS Newshour was at Monday’s ceremony. She highlighted the courage of Ukrainians as they continue to defend their country.

“Young men, who just days before had been baristas, college students, lawyers, were now headed to the front line in fatigues — facing the might of the Russian army — knowing they were massively outgunned,” Ferguson said.  “Young women signed up in record numbers, driving ambulances while coming under fire, working as front-line medics.”

PBS Newshour Special Correspondent Jane Ferguson spoke on the strength of the Ukrainian people during Russia’s invasion. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“This leader, and the citizens of Ukraine, knew something that the rest of the world did not: That the Russians could be beaten, not with overwhelming firepower or waves of troops, but with character, heart, and faith,” Ferguson said. “They took what the world gave them, rummaged through what they already had, and pushed back the remnants of a once powerful army, showing the world that no empire can defeat millions of individual acts of people going about their daily lives and refusing to surrender.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

NCC President Jeffrey Rosen said Ukraine is working to defend a “liberal constitution, founded on separation of powers.” He was in Ukraine in 2014, when the new constitution was being written, which he said was drafted to “ensure a government of laws, not of one man.”

NCC President Jeffrey Rosen said Ukraine is working to defend a ”liberal constitution, founded on separation of powers,” during the 2022 Liberty Medal ceremony on Nov. 7. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“But a liberal constitution and an independent judiciary alone can’t preserve liberty against the threats posed by illiberal tyrants like Caesar, Alexander, and Putin,” Rosen said.

“We’re here to celebrate the courage of the Ukrainian people’s democratically elected leader, President Zelenskyy,” Rosen said. “By providing a heroic example of what courage looks like when it is deployed in the defense of liberty, President Zelenskyy has inspired the world to support the Ukrainian people in their noble crusade. They must prevail and they will prevail.”

The Liberty Medal was established in 1988 to mark the U.S. Constitution’s bicentennial. It is awarded to those who, “strive to secure the blessings of liberty for people around the globe.” Previous recipients include Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy, Sen. John McCain, Rep. John Lewis, and Malala Yousafzai.

Fmr. U.S. President George W. Bush delivered congratulatory remarks to Zelenskyy in a prerecorded message. Bush and his wife, Laura, received the Liberty Medal in 2018. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The award comes with a $100,000 prize. Zelenskyy said he plans to donate the money to a newly established Ukrainian Veteran Fund with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has received many awards including the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award and the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. He’s also received honors from the governments of the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia.

  • The Ukrainian and American National Anthems were performed by a children's choir to kickoff the ceremony on Nov. 7, 2022.
    The Ukrainian and American National Anthems were performed by a children's choir to kickoff the ceremony on Nov. 7, 2022.
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a prerecorded message from Kiev to those in attendance at the 2022 Liberty Medal ceremony at the National Constitution Center on Nov. 7, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a prerecorded message from Kiev to those in attendance at the 2022 Liberty Medal ceremony at the National Constitution Center on Nov. 7, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the 2022 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center for ''his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.'' (Courtesy of the National Constitution Center)
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the 2022 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center for ''his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.'' (Courtesy of the National Constitution Center)
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the 2022 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center for ''his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.'' (Courtesy of the National Constitution Center)
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the 2022 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center for ''his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.'' (Courtesy of the National Constitution Center)
  • U.S. Senator Chris Coons addressed the crowd at the National Constitution Center. He delivered the Liberty Medal to Zelenskyy in Kiev. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    U.S. Senator Chris Coons addressed the crowd at the National Constitution Center. He delivered the Liberty Medal to Zelenskyy in Kiev. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Iryna Mazur, the Honorary Consul To Ukraine in Philadelphia, said Ukraine has become a ''symbol of unity, strength and uncompromised desire for independence, for the basic human right to be free and to choose your own future.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Iryna Mazur, the Honorary Consul To Ukraine in Philadelphia, said Ukraine has become a ''symbol of unity, strength and uncompromised desire for independence, for the basic human right to be free and to choose your own future.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter at WHYY.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate