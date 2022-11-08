The National Constitution Center (NCC) in Philadelphia honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the 2022 Liberty Medal Monday.

Zelenskyy was elected Ukraine’s president in May 2019 and has received international praise for his leadership during Russia’s invasion. The Center said Zelenskyy was selected for “his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”

In a prerecorded video message, Zelenskyy said the award “demonstrates how and what Ukrainian people are fighting for.”

“Liberty is the main word for us and what really unites all Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said. “As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As was the case in previous years, we fell divided, arguing whether we would ever be able to stand together. But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom, and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united, and we keep this unit. All divisions are put aside, there is no place for political conflicts, because when there is a mortal threat to freedom, everything else is not important.”