Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife cites need for surgery in request to delay her trial

Nadine Menendez says a newly diagnosed condition requires surgery within six weeks. A federal judge is set for a May 6 trial of the senator, his wife and two businessmen.

Nadine Menendez

Sen. Bob Menendez's wife cites need for surgery in request to delay her trial

The wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is seeking a delay to her criminal trial next month, saying a newly diagnosed and serious medical condition requires a “surgical procedure” within six weeks.

The request was made by her lawyers in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge who will preside over a May 6 trial of the Democrat, his wife and two New Jersey businessmen.

All four have pleaded not guilty to charges that they participated in a bribery scheme in which prosecutors say cash and gold bars were given to the couple in return for favors that the senator could carry out.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

In their letter, lawyers for Nadine Menendez said their client is not able to assist them in preparing for trial in the next four weeks because of her “medical circumstances.”

They wrote that she was recently diagnosed with a medical condition requiring “a surgical procedure” in the next four to six weeks, along with “possibly significant follow-up and recovery treatment.”

The lawyers requested a hearing in two months to provide an update on her medical condition, treatment plan and when a trial might be possible.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Prosecutors did not immediately comment on the development.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate