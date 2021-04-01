N.J. to offer $25 million in grants to ‘microbusinesses’ with up to 5 employees

New Jersey’s smallest businesses are the target of the state’s latest economic relief effort related to the coronavirus.

Under a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, $25 million in grants will be available to the state’s “microbusinesses” — firms with up to five employees.

State Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Burlington, said the state had an obligation to help businesses hurt by the economic turmoil the pandemic created.

“New Jersey never fully recovered from the Great Recession, and a lot of that was due to the limited relief residents, businesses, and organizations received,” Addiego said. “Microbusinesses shouldn’t have to permanently close their doors because of the pandemic.”