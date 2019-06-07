N.J. tax credit task force postpones hearing after Norcross sues

A New Jersey task force that raised questions about how businesses tied to Democratic political powerbroker George Norcross got millions in tax incentives is delaying its next hearing in response to his lawsuit.

The task force said in a statement Friday that the judge presiding over the lawsuit asked that Tuesday’s hearing be delayed, and the panel agreed.

Norcross is suing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the task force he empaneled in January, arguing that it unlawfully used subpoena powers and unfairly singled out firms tied to him.

Norcross is an executive at insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew and chairs the board at Cooper University Health Care.

The task force publicized documents questioning whether Norcross-linked firms met requirements to get credits. It also made an unspecified criminal referral.