The New Jersey Joint Environment Committee met to discuss climate change on Thursday, mulling proposals that would ban state investment in major fossil fuel companies, and require electric companies to provide renewable energy entirely by 2045.

The meeting came two days after N.J. Department of Environmental Protections Commissioner Shawn LaTourette issued a drought watch, and urged residents to conserve water, as the state endured its fourth heatwave of the summer.

“New Jersey is ground zero for some of the worst impacts of climate change. And they’re here and they’re happening now,” LaTourette said during his testimony at Thursday’s meeting.

Commissioner LaTourette said officials must commit to “resilience planning” on the regional and local level — pointing to recent Hurricanes Ida and Sandy, and recent rainfall trends, as evidence that New Jersey has become increasingly vulnerable to extreme precipitation events.

“In the last 23 years, rainfall has increased between two and 10% depending on where you are in the state,” LaTourette said.

He also said the state should continue to support the Blue Acres Buyout program, among other suggestions.