Members of the New Jersey General Assembly on Monday passed a pair of bills that would require state lawmakers and police officers to undergo diversity and implicit bias training.

And one Republican lawmaker’s comments on the legislation drew criticism from lawmakers across the aisle.

When discussing the bills, Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) suggested that instead of implicit bias training, lawmakers should read the Declaration of Independence and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

He said that would go further to encourage equal treatment than implicit bias training would.

Quoting a Scientifc American report, Webber, who is white, also implied that diversity and implicit bias training is an ineffective “social science fad.”

“I propose to the body to do better things with our time,” Webber said.

A Harvard Business Review study suggests implicit bias training can be effective when it goes beyond merely raising awareness about unconscious bias, and teaches attendees how to “manage their biases, change their behavior, and track their progress.”

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-34), who supported the bill, said Webber’s remarks were rooted in “racist ideology.”

“To use Dr. King, as an example of a quote to undergird the racist thought that bias sensitivity training is not needed, and that we should just study the Declaration of Independence really shows how disconnected he truly is to the struggle and the plight of a people who have built this country on our backs through free labor,” Timberlake, who is Black, said.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblywoman Shanique Speight (D-29) said she expected Webber’s comments.

“I really didn’t pay it any mind,” Speight said.

“And if no one should have implicit bias training, we are the ones that create the laws and we should have implicit bias training,” she said.