N.J. in landmark deal to acquire 1,400 acres of premium open space

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

In a huge victory for conservationists, the state has entered into a deal to acquire nearly 1,400 acres of what may be the last most biologically diverse undeveloped land in New Jersey, a haven to threatened species like Pine Barren tree frogs and at least seven rare plants.

The acquisition of the Holly Farm tract from Atlantic City Electric caps a more than two-decade-old fight to buy the property by the state’s Green Acres program. The purchase of the land — between two federally designated national Wild and Scenic Rivers — will connect previously set-aside lands acquired by the Nature Conservancy to expand the Menantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area by 5,500 acres.

The deal, not yet finalized so purchase terms remain undisclosed, is the latest twist in long negotiations to preserve Holly Farm, a place where the cultivation of holly trees earned Millville in Cumberland County the nickname of the Holly City. In the past, the state Department of Environmental Protection had offered as much as $3.5 million for the property.

The acquisition almost never happened. Back in 2010, under urging from the Christie administration, the state Board of Public Utilities narrowly authorized the sale of the tract to a developer who wanted to put a golf course and senior housing on the site. But the market for senior housing collapsed in the area, and the developer never won approval for a key environmental permit to develop the site.

Critically important

“Safeguarding New Jersey’s interconnected open spaces and diverse ecosystem is critically important to protecting our environment,’’ Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press statement announcing the deal. “Through the acquisition of Holly Farm, we are able to preserve New Jersey’s natural resources and become more resilient to the devastating effects of climate change.’’