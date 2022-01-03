This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for five counties in South Jersey as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of the Delaware Valley.

It went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties.

The State of Emergency allows resources to be deployed throughout the impacted areas during the duration of the storm.

“The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”

A list of school closures in New Jersey and across the Delaware Valley continues to grow.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 4 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Monday for several counties in New Jersey, including Atlantic Co.; southeastern Burlington Co.; Cape May Co.; Cumberland Co.; and Ocean Co.

State offices in New Jersey will have a delayed opening on Monday at 10 a.m. for non-weather essential personnel.

Due to the potential for hazardous conditions, Cape May County announced they are limiting fare-free transportation to dialysis clients only on Jan. 3.

They will also deliver to the countywide meal clients. If weather permits, they will resume their regular schedule on Jan. 4.

Like state offices, Atlantic County offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday due to the potential for snow accumulations that may impact the morning commute.

Atlantic County officials say they are treating the roads as necessary but reported that COVID is affecting them.

Due to holiday travel and increase of COVID-19 cases, officials say county public works crews may not be at full strength.