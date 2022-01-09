Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the Delaware Valley Sunday
This story originally appeared on 6abc
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 5am to 1pm Sunday for freezing rain and freezing drizzle. This includes the counties of Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia as well as the Poconos.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32. Wind chills in the 20s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows 17-23.
SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely during the afternoon. However, for areas north and west of the city this will likely begin as a period of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Especially across the far western counties of Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. It’s also possible that this moisture arrives a little bit ahead of schedule, which would bring freezing drizzle into the city. The later in the day it holds off though, the greater the chances are of it being just a cold rain. An evening high of 42 degrees is expected.
MONDAY: Turning sharply colder during the day! The afternoon high will likely get up to 32 degrees. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
TUESDAY: Sunny and very cold. High 23.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. High 37.
THURSDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 42.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, seasonable. High 42.