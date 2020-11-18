N.J. coronavirus update: Parents seek better remote learning experience
New Jersey has a total of 285,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14,817 confirmed deaths from the virus. Officials are looking into 1,801 probable deaths. On Tuesday, 4,060 new cases and 38 deaths were reported, the highest mortality count since the summer.
According to the state hospital association, there have been 2,446 hospitalizations as of Tuesday night; 461 are in intensive care and 223 are on ventilators.
“We’re continuing to do everything we possibly can to push back against the current COVID-19 pandemic and this second wave and save every life we possibly can — especially as this second wave is now crashing around us,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in Newark, according to NJ.com.
COVID and the classroom
Garden State parents want a better remote learning experience for their kids.
That’s according to a new poll commissioned by the New Jersey’s Children’s Foundation and the advocacy group JerseyCAN.
The poll also found what it described as “stark” disparities along racial and economic lines when it comes to seeking additional learning help, especially among Black and Latino parents.
According to the poll, 47% of families say their children will need additional support to have a successful school year. Among parents of color, 54% of low-income Black parents and 56% of low-income Latino parents are more likely to want additional help for their child.
The poll also found that parents want regular access to their children’s teachers and more information on how their children are doing in class. An overwhelming majority, 97%, said allowing their children to have regular access to the teacher — through live online lessons or through video or phone calls — would be most helpful. However, 57% of parents said that is something already offered at their children’s school; less so for Latino parents.
Parents of color and low-income parents are more likely to say that their children’s learning is fully remote.
Burlco officials warn against ‘coronavirus fatigue’
It has been a long eight months — officials in Burlington County acknowledged as much — but they are asking residents to “shake off ‘coronavirus fatigue’” as the surge in COVID-19 cases continues. They reported on Tuesday 216 new cases and two additional deaths. Overall, the county has recorded 10,849 cases and 487 deaths.
“Now is not the time for folks to become lax and let down their guard,” said County Freeholder Dan O’Connell. “We’ve come too far already and there are too many lives still at stake.”
Officials are calling on residents to adhere to social distancing restrictions and quarantining guidelines, as well as answering calls from contact tracers. But the county health department has been getting resistance from residents, according to Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway.
“This behavior is unacceptable and puts us all at greater risk from what remains a dangerous epidemic,” he said. “It cannot continue.”
O’Connell added that residents need to be more vigilant about wearing masks properly so that it covers both the nose and mouth.
