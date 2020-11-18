N.J. coronavirus update: Parents seek better remote learning experience

COVID and the classroom

Garden State parents want a better remote learning experience for their kids.

That’s according to a new poll commissioned by the New Jersey’s Children’s Foundation and the advocacy group JerseyCAN.

The poll also found what it described as “stark” disparities along racial and economic lines when it comes to seeking additional learning help, especially among Black and Latino parents.

According to the poll, 47% of families say their children will need additional support to have a successful school year. Among parents of color, 54% of low-income Black parents and 56% of low-income Latino parents are more likely to want additional help for their child.

The poll also found that parents want regular access to their children’s teachers and more information on how their children are doing in class. An overwhelming majority, 97%, said allowing their children to have regular access to the teacher — through live online lessons or through video or phone calls — would be most helpful. However, 57% of parents said that is something already offered at their children’s school; less so for Latino parents.

Parents of color and low-income parents are more likely to say that their children’s learning is fully remote.