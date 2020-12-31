N.J. coronavirus update: ‘No missed week in benefits’ for unemployment recipients, officials say; indoor sports back in 2021

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

A half million New Jersey residents depending on pandemic unemployment benefits that expired Saturday, and renewed a day later, can breathe a little easier this week.

“Our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Labor have assured us there will be no missed week in benefits,” said New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, adding all eligible claimants should continue to certify for their weekly benefits.

The programs so many have come to depend on are the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

The former helps supplement traditional unemployment benefits after they’ve run out. The latter helps gig workers and others who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.

Congress passed a stimulus bill, which included an 11-week extension of PUA and PEUC, on Dec. 21, but the one-time $600 payouts in the package were a sticking point for President Donald Trump who did not sign the bill until Sunday night – a day after both had lapsed and with no increase to the payouts yet.