N.J. coronavirus recovery: Sen. Menendez announces bill on COVID-19 disparities
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey rose by 390 on Wednesday, raising the overall total to 177,645. The state added 24 people to the death toll, which now sits at 13,787. The probable number of deaths held at 1,920.
The state hospital association reports 873 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, including 151 in intensive care.
Sen. Menendez announces COVID-19 Health Disparities Action Act
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), along with U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), announced the COVID-19 Health Disparities Action Act Wednesday, saying it would improve contact tracing, testing and outreach to minority populations.
African Americans, Latinx and other people of color are more likely to contract coronavirus, more likely to suffer worse outcomes from the virus, and less likely to have access to treatment. Menendez referred to the CDC statistic that Black Americans are dying at two times the rate of white Americans nationwide. In New Jersey, Black Americans account for over 21% of deaths, though they make up only 15% of the population.
“These disparities exist in every state in the nation,” said Cardin.
President and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association, Dr. Elena Rios, pointed to how underlying medical conditions put Black and Hispanic communities at greater risk, such as asthma and heart disease. But she said paying closer attention to them could impact the rate and outcome of coronavirus in those communities.
Components of the act include comprehensive data collection, public information tailored to the needs of specific communities and linguistically appropriate outreach. “This is a time for bold action,” said Dr. Amber A. Hewitt, director of Health Equity, Families USA, as part of the news conference announcing the legislation.
The act will collaborate with Hispanic and Latinx health care workers, home care works, social workers, and public health professionals.
