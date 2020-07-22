N.J. coronavirus recovery: Sen. Menendez announces bill on COVID-19 disparities

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey rose by 390 on Wednesday, raising the overall total to 177,645. The state added 24 people to the death toll, which now sits at 13,787. The probable number of deaths held at 1,920.

The state hospital association reports 873 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, including 151 in intensive care.