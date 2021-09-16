Del Shakes is bringing the Bard to the people in a free, outdoor production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The magical atmosphere of the play will be recreated in Wilmington’s Rodney Square and admission is free. COVID protocols in place will follow Delaware state guidelines. All Del Shakes staff will be masked and they encourage audience members to do the same. To prevent long concession and bathroom lines, programs will be digital, T-shirt sales are via smartphone only, and there will be no intermission.

The People’s Emergency Center, which provides social services and arts and culture programming, is behind the Lancaster Jazz and Arts Festival, which usually takes place in West Philadelphia. This year it will take place entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 festival pays tribute to Grover Washington Jr., the late saxophonist who lived in Philadelphia for most of his life with a performance by the Grover Washington Jr. Legacy tribute band. Other performers include The Lady Hoofers tap ensemble, Greg Moore and Actual Proof, and more.

The three-day event starts with a ‘Prix’-view party (which has sold out), then a ‘Cruise-in’ ride where the public is welcome to show off their hot rods and vintage vehicles. The 2.2-mile race, which winds through the town of Coatesville, begins with a color guard performance of the national anthem before drivers rev their engines at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. VIP tickets — which include food, drink, and hobnobbing with car enthusiasts — are available for a fee.