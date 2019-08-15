Updated: 6:36 p.m.

At least six Philadelphia police officers have been shot in an altercation in North Philly Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed. The injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

Dozens of police cars, vans and trucks zoomed up both lanes of North Broad Street just after 4:30 p.m. in response to the shooter situation in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

News cameras in helicopters showed a massive PPD presence near a residential intersection near Broad and Erie. The officers crouched behind cars, blocked off surrounding streets and cordoned off several nearby homes as the scene, described as an active shooting, unfolded.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a WHYY reporter saw officers on the porch of a house at the center of the action.

Reports indicate that Narcotics Strike Force officers were serving a warrant when the incident began, according to CNN and Fox29.

About an hour into the episode, Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted that media should “stop broadcasting tactical positions of officers,” as law enforcement tried to bring the situation under control.

“The suspect is still firing,” Gripp posted just before 6 p.m.. “Stay out of the area.”

The location is three blocks north of Temple University Hospital. The college’s health and science campus has been locked down. Officials are recommending that people in the neighborhood seek shelter and stay indoors.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross headed to Temple University hospital, according to KYW.

What we know

At least six police officers have been shot. The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Additional officers are being treated for non-gunshot injuries, police said.

One officer was struck in the head, according to the Inquirer. A second officer was hit in the arm.

ATF special agents have been called to the scene.

At least one suspect is in custody, per NBC10.

There are officers inside the house, per FOX29.

Temple’s Health Sciences campus is under lockdown, and people in the area have been encouraged to stay still and silent.

The Broad Street Line is bypassing Hunting Park, Erie and Allegheny stations in both directions

SEPTA is detouring bus routes 23, 53, 56, H and XH

A SWAT team was called to respond to the situation with armored vehicles.

North Broad Street is closed to traffic near the altercation.

What we don’t know

How badly the police officers are injured

How many shooters or the shooters’ motive

How exactly the altercation started

The identity of the shooter(s)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.