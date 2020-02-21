More flights coming to Atlantic City International Airport

An ultra-low-cost carrier is adding more flights at Atlantic City International Airport.

Spirit Airlines will increase the number of flights to and from its key markets in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

An agency representative said the increased service will be a benefit to both local travelers and visitors to the region.

“We are excited our long-time partner, Spirit Airlines, has responded to the increased growth and corresponding demand within the southern New Jersey region,” South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty said. “We also look forward to continuing to work with Spirit and local stakeholders to secure additional services at ACY in the future.”

Spirit Airlines launched service at the Atlantic City International Airport in 1992. In 2019, more than 1.1 million passengers used the airport, with Spirit accounting for 91% of the total.

South Jersey Transportation Authority anticipates that additional flights will help the airport reach its goal of surpassing 1.2 million passengers in 2020.