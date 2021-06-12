Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs raised the “More Color, More Pride” flag today at City Hall to kick off LGBTQ+ Pride month.

The public event featured drag performers Lady Geisha of #StopAsianHate and VinChelle of Black Girl Magic, musicians, ballroom performers, and other community leaders.

The ‘more color’ Pride flag made its debut in 2017 to highlight the racial diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The new design includes black and brown stripes in addition to the traditional six-color rainbow layout.

Celena Morrison, the executive director of the office of LGBT Affairs, described the event as a celebration of LGBTQ+ victories and a time to mark losses.

“Although we’re here to celebrate,” Morrison said, “we are here to celebrate the lives and mourn the losses of those that are no longer with us.”

Those who attended the event even had the opportunity to get vaccinated thanks to the Mazzoni Center.