‘More Color, More Pride’ flag ascends at Philly City Hall

Celena Morrison is the Executive Director of the Office of LGBT Affairs for the City of Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs raised the “More Color, More Pride” flag today at City Hall to kick off LGBTQ+ Pride month.

VinChelle of Black Girl Magic performed at the raising of the LGBT flag at City Hall in Philadelphia on June 11, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The public event featured drag performers Lady Geisha of #StopAsianHate and VinChelle of Black Girl Magic, musicians, ballroom performers, and other community leaders.

Lady Geisha Stratton of #StopAsianHate performed at the raising of the LGBTQ flag at City Hall in Philadelphia on June 11, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The ‘more color’ Pride flag made its debut in 2017 to highlight the racial diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The new design includes black and brown stripes in addition to the traditional six-color rainbow layout.

Lady Geisha Stratton of #StopAsianHate performed at the raising of the LGBTQ flag at City Hall in Philadelphia on June 11, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Celena Morrison, the executive director of  the office of LGBT Affairs, described the event as a celebration of LGBTQ+ victories and a time to mark losses.

Singer Tae Brown, of Next Level Revival Church, performed as Celena Morrison, Executive Director of the Office of LGBT Affairs for the City of Philadelphia, raised the Pride flag at City Hall on June 11, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“Although we’re here to celebrate,” Morrison said, “we are here to celebrate the lives and mourn the losses of those that are no longer with us.”

VinChelle of Black Girl Magic performed at the raising of the LGBT flag at City Hall in Philadelphia on June 11, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Those who attended the event even had the opportunity to get vaccinated thanks to the Mazzoni Center.

