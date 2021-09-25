Montgomery County to begin administering Pfizer booster doses Monday

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health says it has begun scheduling Pfizer vaccine booster shots for people who are at highest risk for COVID-19.

Appointments start Monday, Sept. 27, and to assist with the booster rollout, the office will expand vaccination hours beginning that day.

The department’s announcement Friday afternoon followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s endorsement of Pfizer booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will begin administering doses of the Pfizer booster Saturday.