Montco officials on COVID-19: Vaccine offers hope, but public must continue to ‘hunker down’

Montgomery County’s Office of Public Health reported 3,077 new coronavirus cases and 47 new deaths for the week of Dec. 9. Officials say that they are “cautiously optimistic” the Thanksgiving surge is coming to an end, but noted that even while they are seeing some leveling off, there are still hundreds of cases per day, according to Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners.

With case counts still near record highs, Arkoosh said that relief is on the way.

“There is light at the end of this tunnel,” Arkoosh said.

Hospitals in Montgomery County are set to receive doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week and next week. Yet, supply will not meet the high demand.