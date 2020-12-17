Montco officials on COVID-19: Vaccine offers hope, but public must continue to ‘hunker down’
Montgomery County’s Office of Public Health reported 3,077 new coronavirus cases and 47 new deaths for the week of Dec. 9. Officials say that they are “cautiously optimistic” the Thanksgiving surge is coming to an end, but noted that even while they are seeing some leveling off, there are still hundreds of cases per day, according to Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners.
With case counts still near record highs, Arkoosh said that relief is on the way.
“There is light at the end of this tunnel,” Arkoosh said.
Hospitals in Montgomery County are set to receive doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week and next week. Yet, supply will not meet the high demand.
“This vaccine will be used to vaccinate front-line hospital workers, but none of our hospitals are getting enough vaccine with this first delivery to vaccinate all of their workers,” Arkoosh said. “They are having to make priority lists even within their hospitals.”
As of Thursday, county officials do not know when Montgomery County hospitals will receive more vaccines or if the next batch of doses will be enough for all front-line workers. In regards to long term care facilities, the county expects vaccines to be arriving in the near future.
“We also expect that CVS and Walgreens will be receiving doses in the very near future that will be used to vaccinate residents and staff in long term care facilities in Montgomery County,” Arkoosh said.
Vaccines are not expected to be widely available to the public for months, according to Arkoosh. She encourages people, “to hunker down between now and then.”
